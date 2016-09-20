B.C. SPCA seizes 88 animals from Langley property

The B.C. SPCA has seized 88 animals from a property in Langley.

The animals, which included 45 dogs, 18 cats and 24 farm animals (sheep, goats, and one pot-bellied pig), were seized Monday after they were found in distress and requiring immediate care, according to a release Tuesday morning from the B.C. SPCA.

“These animals needed immediate help,” said Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the B.C. SPCA. “Part of being a responsible rescue group is to take in the number of animals you can adequately care for.”

The rescue group alluded to in the press release was not named by the B.C. SPCA, but various media reported that the same rescue shelter was previously raided by the SPCA in 2012.

“If an individual or a group becomes overwhelmed the B.C. SPCA is always here to help. But it is not acceptable to take in animals and allow them to continue suffering without proper nutrition, housing or veterinary care.”

The B.C. SPCA said they were acting on a complaint and searched the property with a warrant alongside a community veterinarian.