B.C. SPCA seizes 88 animals from Langley property
Animals seized from a rescue shelter included 45 dogs and 18 cats
The B.C. SPCA has seized 88 animals from a property in Langley.
The animals, which included 45 dogs, 18 cats and 24 farm animals (sheep, goats, and one pot-bellied pig), were seized Monday after they were found in distress and requiring immediate care, according to a release Tuesday morning from the B.C. SPCA.
“These animals needed immediate help,” said Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the B.C. SPCA. “Part of being a responsible rescue group is to take in the number of animals you can adequately care for.”
The rescue group alluded to in the press release was not named by the B.C. SPCA, but various media reported that the same rescue shelter was previously raided by the SPCA in 2012.
“If an individual or a group becomes overwhelmed the B.C. SPCA is always here to help. But it is not acceptable to take in animals and allow them to continue suffering without proper nutrition, housing or veterinary care.”
The B.C. SPCA said they were acting on a complaint and searched the property with a warrant alongside a community veterinarian.
The animals were seized because of emaciation, malnourishment, tooth disease and other medical issues. Three dead animals were also found on the property.
The 45 dogs and 18 cats are being treated at the Vancouver SPCA shelter and the farm animals: goats, sheep, hens, roosters, duck, doves, pigeons and a pot-bellied pig are being sheltered at the Surrey branch’s Good Shepherd Barn.