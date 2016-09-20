Vancouver police make arrests in double homicide

Three men have been arrested and a kidnap victim has been rescued in connection to a double murder in Vancouver.

Vancouver police announced Tuesday that three men, all in their 20s, were arrested and will likely face charges in connection to the homicides of Xuan Vanvy Bacao, 24, and Samantha Le, 29, over the weekend.

The victims’ bodies were found in a home on Dieppe Place in east Vancouver after police were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Police also found a four-year-old child in the home, who was unharmed during the incident but was hiding from the violence.

Investigators soon learned that another man had also been kidnapped from the home during the incident.

On Monday afternoon, a number of Lower Mainland policies agencies rescued the kidnap victim and took several suspects into custody.

Charges against the suspects have not yet been approved and they remain in custody.