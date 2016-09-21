Public input sought on Granville Island’s ‘bold’ new course

Vancouverites can now have their say on the “bold course” the federal government is setting for Granville Island.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) officially launched the public consultation phase of its Granville Island 2040 planning process this week.

Lisa Ono, manager of programming at CMHC Granville Island, told Metro that the community treasure is primed for potentially its biggest change in 40 years when Emily Carr University vacates approximately 200,000 square feet of space on the island for its new campus on Great Northern Way late next year.

Granville Island 2040 was launched to make recommendations on the redevelopment of the Emily Carr buildings, revitalize the public market and to establish a 25-year plan for the future of entire peninsula.

Public feedback is now being accepted online, at www.granvilleisland2040.ca, and in person at the island throughout October, starting with a Big Ideas Fair from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 1 with the land use and planning consultants responsible for the plan.

Ono said public consultations are fairly open-ended – people are simply being asked what they’d like to see on Granville Island next – and said all options remain on the table.

“It’s too soon to say [what the plan will contain],” she said. “The direction we’re hearing from the public right now seems to being to build on the success. We want to preserve what makes Granville Island special.”

Ono said CMHC wants to keep the public market as the island’s anchor and continue to support its artistic and cultural significance.

She expects one of the big talking points to be reducing the amount of vehicle traffic on the island and creating new transportation alternatives for the area.

CMHC expects to release a “Draft Directions” plan to the public in early December for review before presenting a final plan in early 2017.