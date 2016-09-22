Photos: The ever changing landscape of Vancouver

Build, build, build is the motto of any growing city and Vancouver is no exception.

There is no shortage of construction cranes in town and they have changed the face of the city in just a few short years.

Here are 10 slides, curated by the real estate website Point2 Homes, that show what some parts of the city used to look like.

1. Trump International Hotel

This 63-storey tower with the infamous name on West Georgia is one of the tallest in downtown Vancouver and consists of luxury condos and a hotel.

2. 2300 Kingsway

This high-rise condo development was finished in 2013 and towers over its surroundings at the corner of Kingsway and Nanaimo. People who drive past it will remember the liquor store on the ground floor.

3. Marine Getaway

This building anchors much of the development happening at the south end of Cambie Street and is located next to the Canada Line station on SE Marine Drive. It features a movie theatre and a T & T Supermarket, along with about 500 residential units.

4. MNP Tower

This tower is 35-storeys tall and sits behind the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Coal Harbour.

5. Maddox

This Yaletown condo development is located just before the Granville Bridge on Howe Street. The following two towers are located in the same vicinity.

6. Salt

This 32-storey building finished in 2014 is located just a block away, at Hornby and Drake Street, and replaced a two-storey building.

7. The Mark

This is Yaletown’s tallest building, featuring a view over the Granville Street Bridge and False Creek.

8. Jameson House

This narrow 23-storey tower is squished between two midrise buildings on West Hastings Street near Howe Street.

9. 745 Thurlow

This building on the corner of Thurlow and Alberni Streets is not as tall as the Shangri-la across the street but the glass tower still makes an impression.

10. Telus Garden