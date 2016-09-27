Police seek person of interest in missing student case Natsumi Kogawa

Burnaby RCMP are asking the public for help identifying a man seen walking with missing Japanese ESL student Natsumi Kogawa in surveillance camera footage.

Kogawa, 30, has been missing for nearly three weeks. She was last seen in her Burnaby residence on Sept. 7 and reported missing by her boyfriend on Sept 12.

Police have released two photos from surveillance camera footage that show Kogawa walking with a man carrying a duffle bag and backpack in downtown Vancouver one day after she was reportedly last seen.

The footage was taken Sept. 8 at 1:27 p.m. from a camera near Seymour and Hastings Street, according to police.

“Investigators would like to identify and speak with this person of interest who is seen walking with Ms. Kogawa,” said Sgt. Derek Thibodeau, with Burnaby RCMP.

“Police believe he could offer evidence or information in regards to this investigation.”

The case remains a missing persons file and not a criminal investigation, he confirmed.

Person of interest:

Caucasian male

Approximately 30 years old

Medium height

Slim build

Light coloured hair

Wearing a dark jacket, blue jeans, running shoes and a dark baseball cap,

Holding a black gym bag with red handles and wearing a dark-coloured duffle style backpack.