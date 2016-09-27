Vancouver school closures: board moves forward with consultation process

The Vancouver School Board announced Tuesday it will go ahead with its consultation process for the 11 schools on the potential closure list.

People can provide feedback online, at a school-specific consultation session, or at one of three district-wide town halls before school trustees make a final decision in December.

“It is important that we hear from as many voices as we can,” said school board chair Mike Lombardi.

More details about sessions for each school will be available Oct. 1, he said. People who wish to speak at the following town hall meetings should also register ahead of time, he added.

Oct. 15 - Vancouver Technical Secondary School

Oct. 23 - Gladstone Secondary School

Oct. 29 - John Oliver Secondary Schools

People will be able to provide feedback on VSB’s website starting Oct. 12.

Staff will include feedback gathered during the consultation process in a report presented to the board on Dec. 8. Trustees will then take a final vote on whether to proceed with any school closures Dec. 12.

But trustees may have new information from its own staff as well as city staff before that vote happens.

The board approved a motion put forward by trustee Patti Bacchus at Monday’s public meeting that asks the city of Vancouver to provide an updated analysis on housing projections.

Bacchus also put forward a motion – to be discussed Oct. 3 – that would ask VSB staff to revise its report recommending school closures since the 95 per cent utilization rate is no longer a target. The report would include additional information on catchment enrolment and right sizing opportunities.

“The [Long Range Facilities] plan is really based and initiated based on 95 % utilization rate. That was the driving force, but that is no longer the case,” she said Monday.

Lombardi appeared to agree with her when he spoke with reporters Tuesday.