Vancouver’s troubled Regent Hotel scene of fire

Some residents at the troubled Regent Hotel in Vancouver are adding water damage to an extensive list of issues in their homes.

Vancouver fire fighters were called out to the Downtown Eastside single resident occupancy hotel, at 160 East Hastings St., at 4:15 on Wednesday morning to reports of a fire.

When they arrived, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Capt. Jonathan Gormick said crews encountered heavy smoke and a fire contained to a single unit in the building.

“The sprinkler system had been activated and put out the majority of the fire. We extinguished what remained … and ventilated to remove the smoke,” said Gormick. “There was no one in the unit at the time. The fire does not appear to be suspicious.”

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, but fire fighters believe discarded smoking materials could have started it.

Some units suffered water damage from the sprinklers, he said.

Tenants at the Regent Hotel are currently in a legal battle after launching a lawsuit against their landlords, the Sahota family, and the City of Vancouver over a myriad of health and safety issues.

They allege the building lacks heat, hot water, a regularly working elevator and a safe fire escape.

They also claim the building’s façade is crumbling, its roof leaks and that the Regent is chronically infested with rats.

The City of Vancouver says it does regular inspections of the building and said in a statement to Metro earlier this week that, at last check, the elevator in the building works, the water temperature was at “acceptable standards” and that the fire escape is not “imminently unsafe.”

It is waiting for the findings of a building envelope and structural report before taking further “appropriate action.”

Building resident Jack Gates, the plaintiff in the lawsuit, told Metro on Wednesday he disagrees the fire escape is in working condition.

“It’s in very bad need of repairs. There are bolts missing on the fire escape and the bottom of the fire escape, the ladder, is cut off,” he said. “If the fire was bigger than it was this morning and there was a full-on fire … it could have collapsed.”

Gates said several residents of the building he spoke with on Wednesday had their units damaged by water as a result of the fire.

No one was injured during the incident.