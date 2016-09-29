Conservation officers apprehend now-famous 600 lb grizzly in Sechelt

It’s not every day that you find a massive beast outside your house, heartily fattening itself up for its winter snooze.

So when the owners of the Sunshine Coast’s Elk House Farm saw a 600-pound grizzly devouring apples on the ground in their yard — seemingly entirely unperturbed by their barking dog Andy, which circled within a paws-length of the bear — they started filming.

“Holy batman,” a Facebook post Monday afternoon exclaimed. “Look at the size of this bear!! Andy is at the very least 80 lbs, likely more. As you can see, not concerned with myself or Andy.”

Days after that video of the incident went viral on social media — attracting roughly 68,000 views as of Thursday evening — the B.C. Conservation Officers Service announced Thursday their attempts to humanely catch the bear using traps had paid off.

Now the grizzly is set to embark on what will undoubtedly be to it a baffling journey farther from human development.

“Conservation Officers are moving the bear by helicopter to a suitable location,” the BCCOS said on Facebook. “The bear was captured as a measure to prevent conflict.