Housing expert calls for mandatory density targets in Vancouver's single family neighbourhoods

Efforts to tax homebuyers who have bought residential real estate with money earned outside of B.C. need to be accompanied by a much firmer stance to push through denser development in some of Vancouver’s priciest neighbourhoods.

That was the argument University of British Columbia economist Tom Davidoff put to councillors and mayors attending the Union of B.C. Municipalities conference earlier this week in Victoria, even making the case that the responsibility of zoning land should no longer be held solely by municipalities.

“The only people who come to Vancouver who can afford a single family home typically do not make a living in Vancouver, because the salary structure in Vancouver doesn’t allow people to pay the (millions) these homes usually cost,” Davidoff said. “Ninety-five per cent of Canadians don’t make enough to buy a single family home in Vancouver.”

In this 30 minute video, UBC economist Tom Davidoff outlines his ideas to shake up Vancouver's sky-high residential real estate market

Part of the solution are new taxes like the provincial 15 per cent property transfer tax on foreign nationals who buy homes in Metro Vancouver, and the City of Vancouver’s empty homes tax, which Davidoff said “shifts the tax burden away from workforce to investors who don’t house the local workforce.”

But a big part of the problem is that 80 per cent Vancouver’s land is zoned for single family homes, excluding even townhomes.

That “single-family zoning bans most of the workforce in the most of the best locations close to Vancouver,” Davidoff said.

Single-family neighbourhoods often resist denser development — and municipal politicians listen to those groups — because of concerns about property values or neighbourhood character.

Davidoff would like to see the province step in to mandate density targets. He suggested municipalities could then hold auctions in which developers could bid to build to those density targets.

Instead of developers contributing a community amenity contribution, which are set by the city and are different for each project, Davidoff proposed the affected community come up with the amount they expect to be compensated for “the economic loss if you allow townhomes, if you allow condos.”