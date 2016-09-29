Mayors urge feds for more housing cash

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson is in Toronto this week to talk housing with

other mayors and present a united front to urge the federal government to provide funds now, not later, to ease the affordability crisis.

“There are dollars promised but not yet delivered,” Robertson told Metro in a phone interview.

The mayors will meet with and housing minister Jean-Yves Duclos and the head of the Canada Mortgage to press for federal funding commitments to be included in the next federal budget.

The City of Vancouver recently proposed a tax on empty homes designed to encourage property owners to rent vacant units, and new regulations on short-term rentals such as Airbnb. The city predicts the two measures combined could return thousands of units to the rental market and increase the city’s rental vacancy rate from 0.6 per cent to 3.5 per cent.

Robertson said he had spoken to John Tory, mayor of Toronto, about the policies and the challenges both cities face.