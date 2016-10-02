China flag ceremony at Vancouver City Hall raises red flags for some

Local politicians touted a Chinese independence anniversary event in Vancouver this weekend as a way to celebrate Canada’s relationship to the People’s Republic of China.

But the celebration — at which City Coun. Kerry Jang raised the Chinese flag on a City Hall flagpole alongside Richmond East MP Joe Peschisolido, both wearing red scarves — isn’t being celebrated by everyone in the Chinese-Canadian community.

“I myself and my family lived through the (Chinese) Cultural Revolution,” said Meena Wong, former mayoral candidate for the Coalition of Progressive Electors. “The flag and red scarf represent oppression to me.

“My family was raided by the Red Guards wearing those red scarves. I’m very disgusted and disappointed.”

The ceremony also sparked an online petition by a group of Chinese-Canadians who have protested outside pro-Communist Party of China events, including this summer in Richmond at a birthday party for late dictator Mao Zedong, infamous for overseeing the killings of at last 60 million people.

“We know how (Chinese authorities) treat people and how they use their influence to brainwash people,” said Louis Huang, chair of the Alliance of the Guard of Canadian Values.

“We wanted to live a better life there and to change our country, but the (1989) Tiananman Square massacre completely destroyed everything of our dreams … that’s one reason I left China.”

But Jang, who attended the event as the city’s Acting Mayor, lashed out at critics — asking why no one protested City Hall’s recent Mexican or Slovenian flag-raising events.

“To me, this is just racism pure and simple,” he told Metro. “Why pick on the Chinese?

“I’m getting tired of putting up with this bulls---, these types of comments, my whole life. I’m 64, I figured we should have come somewhere by now as Canadians.”

Asked what he’d say to Chinese-Canadians criticizing the event, Jang said, “Leave the war at home.”

“We have raised our concerns about human rights and the death penalty and we’re affecting change in China,” he said. “We don’t get that change by just yelling or being mean. They’re changing.”

Peschisolido concurred, arguing that “engaging” with the Chinese government was the best way to achieve democratic reform.

He told Metro that his speech at City Hall, and other recent independence events, “talked about the importance of human rights, freedom of speech, of religion freedoms and freedom of the press.”

Friends of Hong Kong organizer Fenella Sung told Metro she “was totally shocked” to see photos from the event , arguing that “even Hong Kong under the sovereignty of China would not do a flag-raising with Communist Party of China” representatives in attendance

“How could they think that by raising the flag of Communist China, Canada would help anything to do with human rights in China?” she asked.