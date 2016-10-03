B.C. still needs to meet GHG target despite Trudeau carbon pricing plan

British Columbia isn’t off the hook now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced he will impose carbon pricing on other provinces, environmentalists say.

Speaking in the House of Commons Monday, Trudeau announced he will require provinces to implement a carbon price of $10 per tonne starting in 2018, which will increase by $10 per tonne annually until it reaches $50 per tonne in 2022.

British Columbia is currently the only province with a carbon tax, frozen at $30 per tonne, and has refused to bump it up further until the rest of the country catches up.

Josha MacNab, B.C. director of the Pembina Institute, applauded Trudeau’s announcement but cautioned B.C. still has a lot of work to do to meet its own 2050 emission reduction target of 80 per cent.

As it stands, the B.C. climate plan announced in August only gets the province halfway to its goal, though Environment Minister Mary Polak has said it will be added over time.

“Now that we have the federal commitment, it remains to be seen how B.C. responds,” MacNab told Metro. “Regardless what action B.C. does or doesn’t take on the carbon tax, that doesn’t absolve them of the responsibility or ensure that we do have a plan that gets B.C. on track to meeting our 2050 target.”

The federal government says it will allow provinces to decide whether they prefers a carbon tax, like B.C.’s, or a cap and trade system like Ontario and Quebec are looking at.

Polak said in a statement provided to Metro that B.C. has “long supported our $30/tonne carbon price becoming the national benchmark” and that “we need other jurisdictions to catch up to our carbon price before we raise our carbon tax.”

Not everyone was happy with Trudeau’s abrupt announcement, made independently of provincial environment ministers meeting their federal counterpart in Montreal.

Three of the ministers, from Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland, walked out of the negotiations in protest.

“This meeting is not worth the CO2 emissions it took for environment ministers to get there,” wrote Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall on Facebook. “I cannot believe that while the country’s environment ministers were meeting on a so-called collaborative climate change plan, the Prime Minister stood in the House of Commons and announced a carbon tax unilaterally.”

Wall, long opposed to a carbon tax, called the sudden announcement a “betrayal”.

A new poll, also released Monday, suggests the public doesn’t seem to mind if carbon pricing is imposed on unwilling provinces.

The poll commissioned by Clean Energy Canada, a Simon Fraser University-based climate and energy think thank, found that 33 per cent of Canadian “support” and 26 per cent “somewhat support” a price on carbon, overall.

The majority of respondents (38 per cent support, 28 per cent somewhat support) want the federal government to take action on its own if the steps taken by provinces aren’t enough to meet Canada’s targets.