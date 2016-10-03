B.C. vet hopes to counter pit bull stereotype with tutus

Montreal’s pit bull ban comes into effect Monday and one B.C. veterinarian is starting a campaign to convince people pit bulls don’t deserve the stereotype they have.

He wants people with pit bull-type dogs to put a tutu on them.

“I want to absolutely shred the public perception of what a pit bull is,” said Adrian Walton, lead veterinarian at Dewdney Animal Hospital.

He hopes the campaign will encourage people to realize Montreal’s ban on pit bulls – a death sentence for pit bulls currently in the city’s shelters – to donate to the Montreal SPCA’s legal battle against the bylaw.

“I’m incensed. This is wrong on so many levels … and unfortunately veterinarians are put in a horrible position of euthanizing healthy happy friendly dogs just for political purposes.”

The bylaw is targeting the wrong people and the wrong dogs, said Walton, who sometimes volunteers with the BC SPCA.

“I have no problem with euthanizing aggressive dogs … but there’s no connection between the pit bull breed and aggression.”

The vet was inspired to start the campaign, where he pledged to wear a pink tutu this entire week, after he read news of the Montreal ban while sitting beside a rescue dog. Pit bulls need an image change, he thought.

“I wish that everybody who had a pit bull had it wearing a pink tutu,” he said.

“The idiotic people who get these dogs for the wrong reasons, just to parade them around making them look tough… they wouldn’t want those dogs wearing a pink tutu.”

The trend is catching on. April Fahr, an advocate for pit bull-type dogs, put tutus on several rescue dogs during a training session Sunday.

Her B.C.-based organization, Hug A Bull, has been flooded with requests to adopt a dog affected by Montreal’s pit bull ban but she recommends people donate to the Montreal SPCA instead to help with legal fees.

“We’re hoping the SPCA legal challenge will be successful and provide the dog and human residences in Montreal with a better option and that it will hopefully set a precedent for other communities in Canada.”