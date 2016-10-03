Closing capital gains loophole will stabilize Vancouver housing market: Mayor

New measures preventing house flippers from taking advantage of Canadian tax exemptions received wide praise in British Columbia on Monday.

Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced a series of housing actions in Toronto: forcing people to report the sale of their primary residence to the Canada Revenue Agency, restricting capital gains tax exemptions to only Canadian residents and limiting families to a single property designated as their primary residence for any given year.

“If somebody is continually buying and flipping houses in our real estate market they may no longer be able to claim the capital gain because it’s not a principal residence anymore, it’s now a business they are running,” said B.C. New Democratic Party housing critic David Eby. “So I feel this is very excellent news for people who are concerned about what is happening with our real estate market.”

Eby said the federal announcement signals decision makers within Vancouver’s unaffordable housing market are trying to shift it away from an investors’ paradise open to abuse and toward “providing homes for people who live and work and pay taxes in Metro Vancouver”.

Rich Coleman, B.C.’s Minister Responsible for Housing, also supported Morneau’s measures.

“The changes announced by the federal government include measures we have asked for, and they are welcome steps that may help provide further fairness and stability in the market for home-buyers,” Coleman said in a statement.

The news was welcomed at a municipal level, as well.

“Ensuring tax breaks and capital gains benefits are limited to residents declaring principal residence should slow the abuse of unregulated, speculative money churning up the Vancouver real estate market,” said Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson.