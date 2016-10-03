Vancouver candlelight vigil for missing women one of hundreds nationwide

Vancouver advocates for missing and murdered women are holding a solemn event in the Downtown Eastside, a neighbourhood where many have gone missing.

The candlelight vigil on Tuesday evening hopes to honour families of the missing, and to coordinate efforts across the country for justice and an end to a crisis the RCMP admits has claimed more than 1,200 Indigenous women.

“October 4 is a day where we honour the lives of missing and murdered Aboriginal women and girls,” the event’s Facebook page stated. “The violence experienced by Aboriginal women and girls in Canada is a national tragedy.”

The event will include a moment of silence, as well as performances by the dance troupe Butterflies in Spirit, hiphop duo Entertribal, and speeches from Angela Marie MacDougall of Battered Women’s Support Services and other violence against women campaigners, as well as Gertie Pierre and Lorelei Williams, both family members of missing and murdered women.



The national events have taken place for years, organized under the banner of “Sisters in Spirit,” a campaign spearheaded by the Native Women’s Association of Canada.

This year, many of the participating groups — which blossomed to more than 200 cross-country events in recent years — are preparing for their long-sought national public inquiry into the missing Indigenous women crisis. But many have raised concerns about whether police can be held accountable for wrongdoing.

"Vigils take place in many communities across Canada as well as internationally," the organizers said on Facebook. "These gatherings serve to raise awareness and to provide support to families who have lost a loved one."