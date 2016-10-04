Woman transported to hospital after alleged assault on UBC campus
The male suspect was held down by another man until police arrived
A woman was taken to hospital after a man allegedly assaulted her on campus Tuesday morning, according to RCMP.
The suspect is in custody and the public is not at risk, the RCMP said in a written statement.
The woman suffered non-threatening injuries, according to police.
Officers were called to a student residences on the 2500 block of West Mall at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after recieving reports that someone had caught a male suspect and was waiting for the police to get there.
Police believe the suspect was held down by a man after the alleged assault.
