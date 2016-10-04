News / Vancouver

Woman transported to hospital after alleged assault on UBC campus

The male suspect was held down by another man until police arrived

A woman was allegedly assaulted on the UBC campus the morning of Oct. 4, 2016.

File Photo/Metro

A woman was allegedly assaulted on the UBC campus the morning of Oct. 4, 2016.

A woman was taken to hospital after a man allegedly assaulted her on campus Tuesday morning, according to RCMP. 

The suspect is in custody and the public is not at risk, the RCMP said in a written statement.

The woman suffered non-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officers were called to a student residences on the 2500 block of West Mall at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after recieving reports that someone had caught a male suspect and was waiting for the police to get there. 

Police believe the suspect was held down by a man after the alleged assault. 

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Vancouver Views

More...