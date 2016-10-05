‘Alarm’ at UBC response to attempted murder of woman in residence

“I am shocked and very concerned,” University of B.C. president Santa Ono said in a letter following a violent assault in a campus residence that sent a woman to hospital more than 24 hours earlier.

Ono’s statement came minutes after the RCMP announced charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon against Thamer Almestadi, 18.

“We are focused on supporting the victim and the victim’s family,” Ono wrote. “We are also deeply concerned for the students who witnessed the assault or who have been affected.”

But the day’s delay to comment publicly and several hours to inform students and faculty led UBC Sexual Assault Panel member Lucia Lorenzi to demand better — even though Ono seemed “more heartfelt and concerned than perhaps any communications I’ve ever seen from the administration since I’ve been there,” she told Metro in a phone interview. “It expressed genuine concern.”

What didn’t get a passing grade was how long it took for the school to re-assure the UBC community, she said.

“What I saw over the previous 27 hours was surprise, fear, alarm, and deep concern about the fact that UBC hadn’t said anything,” Lorenzi said. “I’m aware it was a developing story so there are things the university can and cannot say.

“But there’s nothing preventing them from saying, ‘We know there’s been an alleged assault in one of our residences; we want to express our care and concern for the victim and university community, and we’ll keep you posted as things develop.’ That would have gone a long way to settling the tide of panic.”