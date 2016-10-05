Vancouver city hall in line for seismic upgrades

Vancouver city hall could be getting major upgrades to protect it from an earthquake.

As part of an annual update on the city’s earthquake preparedness, Danica Djurkovic, director of facilities planning and development, told council that city hall is “the next one in line” for seismic upgrades under its capital plan.

“We are aware this building does require improvements,” said Djurkovic, after being asked by Green Coun. Adriane Carr how safe the council chambers are in the event of an earthquake. “You’ll hear about it more in the next capital plan.”

Djurkovic said staff is considering a base isolation system underneath city hall, which is estimated to cost between $50-60 million.

Pat Ryan, the city’s chief building official, explained the technology essentially mounts a building on a big rubber pad to greatly minimize the impact and damage of an earthquake.

Base isolation is already being installed at Lord Strathcona elementary school as part of its seismic retrofit.

It is the first school in Canada to use the technology, Ryan said.

The city has already moved 370 staff out of city hall’s east wing as part of an ongoing reconstruction project and seismic upgrades on the west annex began in September.