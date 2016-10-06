Walkability scores high in Vancouver vital signs survey

These boots were made for walking and that’s just what they’ll do.

Residents in Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster tout walkability as the thing they value most in their neighbourhoods, according to the Vancouver Foundation’s Vital Signs 2016 survey released this week.

The foundation has been conducting the survey, billed as a “community check-up”, in Vancouver since 2006 and has gradually expanded it in scope.

This year’s Vital Signs is the first to survey people province-wide.

The results help the Vancouver Foundation identify emerging trends and concerns within communities and steer their grant money to organizations addressing those areas.

One of the big trends Lidia Kemeny, the foundation’s director of partnerships, noticed this year is that people in Vancouver, Burnaby and New Westminster identified walkability and the ease of getting around as what they most like about their communities.

“Walkability emerged as the number one issue that people valued in those community and that was really interesting. We have not seen that before,” said Kemeny. “The eseas with which people can get around is really becoming an increasing value to people in urban centres.”

To that end, the Vancouver Foundation is already funding a program in Vancouver focused on engaging residents on ways to improve access to public spaces, Kemeny said.

“We’re doing that because we’re hoping what we learn from this project will actually help us work with other municipalities to look at this issue of how do we create safe, sustainable public spaces in communities that people can walk to,” she told Metro.

Outside Metro Vancouver, just 11 per cent of respondents said they value walkability most.

Unsurprisingly, Metro Vancouver residents identified housing as their most important issue or concern.

Here are some of the highlights from the survey:

Top 5 concerns in our communities

Housing – 19%

Safety – 18%

Employment and economic environment – 13%

Transportation or getting around – 9%

Environment and sustainability - 8%

Top priorities for improving housing options

Improving the affordability of home ownership – 56%

Improving the affordability of rental housing – 46%

Increasing rental vacancy availability – 30%

Top 5 reasons we love our communities

Natural beauty/scenery – 36%

Overall quality of life – 30%

Friends and family close by – 27%

Walkability/Easy to move around – 21%

Climate – 19%

Percentage of residents that value walkability as what they like most about their community

Vancouver – 47%

New Westminster/Burnaby – 35%

Metro Vancouver region – 29%