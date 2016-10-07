For some B.C. children with mental illness, poverty is the diagnosis

As the number of working poor families in British Columbia increase, some doctors say screening for poverty and then helping patients access tax benefits or social services can go a long way to improving the health of vulnerable people.

“If you’re not eating enough, if you’re not sleeping enough, no psychotherapy and medication is going to treat your disorder,” said Dr. Ashley Miller, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at B.C. Children’s Hospital and an assistant professor at UBC’s Faculty of Medicine. “Those things need to be taken care of first.”

Miller believes helping to fill out an application for a child disability benefit or social housing is the most helpful thing she can do for some of her young patients. While doctors commonly ask for information about family health history, she’s recommending that physicians also check whether patients are struggling financially.

In an article published in the B.C. Medical Journal this month, Miller and her co-authors ask: “is poverty the diagnosis?” They write that helping to connect families to government benefits and supports like subsidized childcare can improve outcomes for some children with symptoms of mental illness. It’s part of an approach based on research showing that “life” factors such as income level, education, disability and race are much bigger influences on health than access to health care, environment or even genetics.

Miller, who mostly works with children who live in Vancouver, says she is seeing an increasing number of two-parent families where the parents both work full-time, yet are still having great difficulty making ends meet.

In the BCMJ article, Miller outlines a fictional case study that is based on an amalgam of real experiences. A school counsellor refers a six-year-old boy to a doctor because the boy is showing symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and anxiety. The doctor screens for poverty by asking the boy’s parents a simple question: “Do you ever have difficulty making ends meet at the end of the month?”

“That question has a sensitivity rating of 98 per cent for identifying patients living in poverty,” Miller said.

The doctor learns that the two-parent family is struggling with hectic work schedules, has started visiting the food bank recently, and that the six-year-old boy sleeps on the living room couch because his 14-year-old brother wants his own room. Because the parents can’t afford after-school care, the family depends on the 14-year-old brother to pick up the six-year-old from school, who then watches TV and plays video games while the parents are at work.

In the example scenario, the doctor determines that the boy does not have anxiety or ADHD: his symptoms are a result of the stresses the family is under. The parents are encouraged to file tax returns in order to be eligible for income supplements and subsidized housing, and are able to get subsidized transit passes and subsidized after-school care for their son.

In the case study, the family continues to struggle, but the boy’s behaviour and ability to concentrate in school improves.

Miller gave other examples of how doctors who screen for poverty can better help their patients.