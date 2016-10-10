Police investigating fatal diving accident near West Vancouver, B.C.

VANCOUVER - Police say a woman is dead after a diving accident near a park in West Vancouver, B.C.

The West Vancouver Police Department says crews were called to Whytecliff Park around noon Sunday after a diver was brought to shore in medical distress.

They say the woman signalled to her diving partners that she was in trouble, but investigators are still looking into the nature of the emergency.

First responders worked to resuscitate the 43-year-old woman, but police say she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the woman's name, but say she is from Surrey, B.C.