“Historic” storm to hit B.C.’s south coast

Batten down the hatches, Metro Vancouver —four intense fall storms are forecast to hit B.C.’s south coast starting Wednesday night and continuing until Saturday.

The Saturday storm could be as strong as the 2006 Stanley Park windstorm, with up to 100 km/hr winds, said Matt MacDonald, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“Given what we’re seeing, if it does materialize, it could be a historical storm,” MacDonald said.

Saturday’s storm will be the remnants of Typhoon Songda, a storm that started over the western Pacific Ocean. Environment Canada is forecasting a total of 200 millimetres of rain to fall over the four-day period. The first storms to hit are expected to carry 70-90 km/hr winds.

“Moderate winds that start to blow debris around are in the 40-60 km/hr range,” MacDonald said. “Once we start to hit 70-80 km/hr, that usually starts breaking branches, so once you get into the 100 km/hr winds, you can expect widespread tree damage.”

MacDonald advised residents to keep checking forecasts for new information.

In August 2015, a windstorm knocked out power for 700,000 households in the Lower Mainland. It took BC Hydro up to three days to get the power back on for some residents.

BC Hydro is asking residents to prepare for a possible prolonged power outage and to stay away from downed power lines.

“It’s going to be one after the other with very little break between systems,” MacDonald said. “Get flashlights and candles ready…bring in any object that could be tossed around by the wind, and ensure that your storm drains and gutters are free to drain properly.”