Vancouver rescue crew to use federal funds for communication and transportation equipment first

Vancouver’s Heavy Urban Search and Rescue (HUSAR) team is meeting with the federal government in Edmonton this coming weekend to discuss how $15.5 million over five years will be divided among the country’s six HUSAR crews.

Of that funding pot, $3.1 million is available each year for equipment and infrastructure investments that will help teams jump into action if a natural disaster hits an urban centre.

Vancouver, home to HUSAR Canada Task Force One, will likely ask for transportation and communication equipment, said assistant chief of Vancouver Emergency Management, Joe Foster.

“It's a little premature to say what we will be buying with it. But the first wave will be for transportation and communication. It takes vehicles to move the amount of equipment that we carry with us,” he said.

The team rents a truck to carry its equipment to training sites but it’s a work around that could leave crews stranded if a natural disaster hit the city.

“We rent a truck when we go on exercises which is fine for an exercise but it’s certainly no good when you’re supposed to be wheels up and moving in three hours.”

HUSAR operates on a 75-25 funding model, with teams coming up with a quarter of the funds whenever it takes money from the federal government. The HUSAR program had its federal funding cut in 2012 and teams have had to make do with very little since then, said Foster.

“We do have some infrastructure needs because we’ve had no funding from the federal government since 2012.”

Foster and the other three HUSAR teams in Toronto, Calgary and Manitoba will submit proposals on how they would use the new funds and likely receive a government response in November, he said.

Some of the $15.5 million will go toward setting up new HUSAR bases in Montreal and Halifax.

HUSAR teams are made up of firefighters, paramedics, engineers, and search dogs.