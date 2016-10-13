UGM says ‘new reality’ of homelessness in Vancouver tough to take

The new reality of affordability-driven homelessness in Vancouver is making it harder for people to transition from shelters to housing, according to the Union Gospel Mission.

At the launch of the UGM and University of Victoria’s latest report, No Vacancy, Wednesday, the Downtown Eastside service provider said it has been experiencing a significant backlog at its emergency shelter and treatment recovery programs this year because people who are ready to transition into permanent housing have been unable to find any.

The number of turnaways at UGM’s shelter, at capacity since August, has increased 25 per cent this year but spokesperson Jeremy Hunka said the agency has also found housing for 36 per cent fewer people this year despite hiring additional case workers.

No Vacancy highlights how the region’s housing affordability crisis – low vacancy rates and rising rents – has created a “new reality” where people on low-incomes can do little to stave off homelessness.

UGM commissioned the report after seeing the need for its services sky-rocket.

“We wanted to get to the root cause of this,” said Hunka. “People are being turned away from our shelters and sleeping on the street as winter approaches because there are no homes for people [already in shelters] to go to. Guests who are otherwise ready to leave the UGM shelter are forced to stay longer as they search for scarce housing.”

Hunka used the UGM’s drug and alcohol recovery program as an example.

The program is currently capped at 45 men.

Thirteen of those people are ready to move on but haven’t been able to leave because they can’t find safe, affordable housing.

“That prevents us from taking 13 more people in,” Hunka said.

One of the people who has turned to the UGM shelter for help is Dom, a 25-year-old student from Calgary (he requested not to print his last name).

When he moved to Vancouver seven months ago to attend a video game design course, he never imagined he’d wind up homeless after being priced out of the rental market.

For the last week, Dom has been attending school full time and has been job hunting while living out of the UGM shelter.

“Trying to pay for tuition and finding a house to actually live in … I didn’t think it would be so difficult to find a job and a place to live,” he said. “It’s difficult to focus on school when you’re homeless.”

While someone like Dom may have been unlikely to wind up homeless previously, Hunka said his story is a good example of how Vancouver’s housing crisis is putting more people at risk of homelessness.