Former BCCLA president to head Real Estate Council of B.C.
Former Global B.C journalist John Daly among eight others appointed by the province to the council
The provincial government has appointed former B.C. Civil Liberties Association president Robert Holmes as the chair of the revamped Real Estate Council of British Columbia.
The appointment was made Wednesday, months after Premier Christy Clark announced she would be ending self-regulation of the real estate industry to provide better oversight and cut down on misconduct during the housing affordability crisis.
Eight others were also appointed to the council, created to protect public interest, including former Global B.C. journalist John Daly and Consumer Protection BC CEO Rob Gialloreto.