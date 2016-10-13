Vancouver Coastal Health wants a women-only injection site

Vancouver Coastal Health is moving ahead with a supervised injection site for women who don’t feel comfortable visiting Insite.

The health authority announced its intentions for the women-only site while rolling out its plan to expand women’s health services in the Downtown Eastside on Thursday.

VCH director Bonnie Wilson said her immediate plan is to establish an intensive case management team that could work with up to 100 women at a time to treat a range of complex issues and acquire a mobile health services van that would cater to women.

It is also now looking for a partner agency to apply for a women-only safe injection service.

Wilson said women make up 40 per cent of the population in the Downtown Eastside but many don’t feel safe going to all-gender services because of past traumas, violence or stigmatization.

If a partner is found, the site would be the third of five supervised injection services Vancouver Coastal Health is trying to open to address an epidemic of overdose deaths.

“There is definitely a segment of the population of women who don’t feel safe accessing mixed gender services,” said Wilson. “In my mind, if those women are not feeling safe accessing our existing supervised injection sites, they’re at significant risk. We are wanting to move very quickly in the next month or so to have an organization to partner with who can then identify a location.”

Wilson expects the site to have a fairly small capacity and be quite different in design to Insite, which consists of a number of injection booths in a clinical setting.

“We aren’t so much looking at booths for the women’s supervised injection site,” said Wilson. “We’ve looked at some model in Europe where they have done this with women organizations and they recommend much more of a social model … sitting in a congregated area and being able to have the right supplies to safely inject but not so much being that booth set-up.”