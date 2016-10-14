A Canadian family’s 14-year quest to free Chinese political prisoner

On a quiet, 15-acre farm in Port Coquitlam, B.C., Wang Jin Huan looked out her window across the Pitt River.

Holding a framed family photo tenderly in her hands, the 73-year-old wiped her eyes with a crumple tissue when asked about her younger brother, imprisoned in China’s Shaoguan prison almost exactly 10,000 km away.

“Every day, we think of how to get him out,” Jin Huan told Metro in her home. “He didn't do any bad things. He just wanted China to be good and talked about human rights.

“My family has spent a lot of money already for him. We don’t know what else we can do.”

Wang Bingzhang, now 69, twice braved his country’s ban on unauthorized political activities, publicly starting two pro-democracy opposition parties — under a regime notorious for its widespread use of torture, disappearances and mass executions, according to Amnesty International.

Despite Bingzhang being denied visitors for four years, one thing Jin Huan does know for certain: her brother spends much of his time thinking about his family, scattered across Canada but united in their crusade to get the Canadian government to take up his case.

On her computer, Jin Huan smiled proudly as she showed Metro a photograph of Bingzhang’s daughter in Montreal.

“She was born in 1989, after the Tiananman Square (massacre),” Ji Huan said. “So her name is Ti-Anna, for Tiananman.”

Now 27, Ti-Anna has spearheaded the family’s fight, maintaining a website on his case and meeting with Canadian and U.S. officials.

She was 13 when her father disappeared in Vietnam, only to resurface in Chinese prison facing what human rights organizations allege were politically motivated charges of spying and terrorism.

Global Affairs Canada said his case “is of serious concern,” though noting he’s a Chinese not Canadian citizen. In an email, spokeswoman Kristine Racicot said Canada “has raised the case repeatedly with the Government of China,” most recently during Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Chinese visit last month.

The government also backed a recent United Nations call for China to “release immediately and without conditions all political prisoners,” she added.

“Obviously, we want a bigger commitment — for them to be more vocal,” Ti-Anna said. “But this is huge progress compared to the previous government.”

Amnesty International Canada’s secretary-general told Metro that Bingzhang’s case “is a complete human rights travesty.”

“There’s not a shred of evidence that gives any support to China’s allegation,” Alex Neve said in a phone interview. “Everything has been so unbelievably secretive about his case.

“Instead, we have a man who has been locked up cruelly, in harsh conditions of solitary confinement … for 14 years.”

He argued the human rights situation in China “remains dire, and if anything in recent years has deteriorated.”

“Human rights organizations, human rights defenders and human rights lawyers are increasingly coming under siege,” Neve said. “They’re being arrested, a number have even disappeared in police custody … It’s a very worrying sign of how bad things have become.

“It is increasingly clear that China is less and less concerned or interested in what the rest of the world thinks about human rights issues. Foreign governments increasingly admit they now find it more and more difficult to exert pressure or have meaningful dialogue with Chinese officials about human rights concerns … That’s bad news.”

Bingzhang’s younger brother, Bing Wu, said he believes his brother’s release is inevitable because of his age and poor health.

“Because my brother’s case is drawing overwhelming attention, they’re afraid my brother will die in jail,” the 58-year-old engineer outside Toronto told Metro. “They will let my brother go at the opportune time, if there’s a deal made between China and Canada or the U.S.”

He has faith that, the more people who know about Bingzhang, the greater his chances of being freed from his life sentence.

Still, the Wang family hopes a spike in public interest will help, including a documentary about Bingzhang premiering on CBC TV Oct. 20.

Three years ago, Ti-Anna received a letter from her dad. “Once upon a time, you were my daughter,” he wrote. “You were only 13 when I was imprisoned. With a blink of an eye, you’ve matured to a young lady … As I write this, my cannot hold my tears back.”

After so many years, and little contact with her dad, what keeps Ti-Anna fighting for his release?

“It’s like this devotion that I have towards my father and my family,” she revealed. “It’s hard to explain because, having not grown up with him, I don’t even know him very well.

“But I know my father counts on us and needs us.”

Jin Huan said she wants her imprisoned brother, if released, to come live on her B.C. acreage where she enjoys a greenhouse of vegetables and surrounding blueberry fields. It would be better for his recovery and his health, she explained. “The jail keeps him alone, without any other people,” she said.

What would she say to her brother if he’s freed?

“I would just tell him, 'I missed you,’” she said. “All the time.”