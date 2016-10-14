Hometown hero Christine Sinclair and Team Canada return to BC Place

Rumours of Canadian soccer icon Christine Sinclair’s demise have been greatly exaggerated.

The Burnaby native was in Vancouver on Friday, along with Canadian women’s national team coach John Herdman and Canada Soccer Association general secretary Peter Montopoli, to announce an international friendly against Mexico at BC Place early next year to celebrate the team’s Rio Olympics bronze medal win.

News of the Feb. 4 match was met with relief, as rumours swirled before the announcement that Sinclair, Canada’s captain and all-time leading goal scorer, was about to announce her retirement.

“So I’ve been reading online that this is my retirement announcement … No,” Sinclair, 33, joked at the start of her remarks. “Being from Burnaby, I can’t wait to play in front of my family and friends to celebrate our bronze medal. It will be our first game in front of our fans since then. I just want to put on a show and let thousands of fans join us in that.”

For years, Sinclair has been the face of a Canadian team that has captured the public’s imagination.

During her storied, and still going, career, Sinclair has scored 165 goals in 250 appearances for the national team, was named Canadian Player of the Year 12 times, won two Olympic bronze medals (in 2012 and 2016), was the top scorer at the 2012 Olympics and captained Canada when it hosted the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Before the announcement, Sinclair was shown a montage of all the support the team had on social media during this year’s Olympics in Brazil.

“The support that we’ve received from the country is overwhelming in my mind,” she said. “That video we just saw, we haven’t seen that as players before and it’s the first time I’ve seen that. It brought me to tears.”