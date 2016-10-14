Transit plan has ‘risen from the ashes’: Vancouver mayor

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson said the region’s 10-year transit plan has “risen from the ashes” after last year’s failed plebiscite.

Metro Vancouver mayors are set to vote next month on a new funding regime for the region’s share for Phase 1 of the plan, consisting of a five-to-10 cent fare increase, residential and commercial property tax increases and a possible regional development fee.

Robertson hopes the fare and tax increases in the the revised plan, currently under public consultation, will be easier to stomach for residents than the rejected regional sales tax increase because the region’s share is now smaller since Justin Trudeau’s federal government announced it would fund half of all capital costs in Phase 1 – up from a third.

The province has committed to covering the rest.

“The plan is the same plan that we had for a couple of years now. Now with the federal government dollars, it was a game changer, we have fewer demands on the local sources,” Robertson told the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade during a discussion panel with TransLink CEO Kevin Desmond. “We have risen from the ashes with a ton of momentum. We’re basically putting together a new funding approach and the mayors are inclined to think we have a good combination here.”

Desmond said the landscape has dramatically changed at TransLink since he took over the transit authority seven months ago.

That 50 per cent federal funding announcement came three days into his job and “changed everything,” he said.

Ridership has increased two per cent this year and revenues are up eight per cent since the electronic fare gates became operational.

“We spent the summer working intensively with our mayors and with our board and with the province to reshape the plan,” said Desmond. “With the federal dollars on the table and, potentially in Phase 2 funding of billions more to get our major capital projects going we have at our fingertips, we can actually start making this work.”

If the plan is improved, Desmond said TransLink can immediately begin rolling out transit service improvements by April and increase the network by 10 per cent within two years.

Megaprojects like rapid transit lines in Surrey and a subway along Broadway in Vancouver are earmarked for Phase 2 and still require funding commitments.