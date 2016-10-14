Photos: Windstorm hits Metro Vancouver
Wind of up to 72 km/hour knocked down trees and smashed windows this afternoon as a storm ripped through B.C.'s south coast
Wind speeds reached up to 72 km/hour this afternoon as a windstorm ripped through B.C.'s south coast.
BC Hydro is currently dealing with 75,000 Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley customers who are without power, while TransLink warned fallen trees and branches are causing buses to be delayed. View BC Hydro's power outage map here and check Environment Canada's website for updated forecasts.
Another storm is expected to hit the Lower Mainland tomorrow, with possible wind speeds of up to 100 km/hour. Residents are being asked to prepare for potential prolonged power outages and call 911 if they see a downed power line.