Youth killed by falling tree in Surrey

A young male has been killed by a falling tree, Surrey RCMP announced Friday as the region dealt with fierce storms.

Police and ambulance were dispatched to Clayton Park, in the 18600 block of 70th Avenue, at 2:25 p.m. to help a male pinned down by a fallen tree.

RCMP say the youth was rescued from under the tree and rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but he died shortly after.

Police are partnering with the BC Coroner’s Service on the investigation and say high winds likely caused the tree to fall.

The department is warning people to stay out of wooded areas during period of high winds.

Metro Vancouver is currently under a wind warning from Environment Canada, which says that gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour are expected to continue throughout Friday evening.