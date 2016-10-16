Earthquake and flood evacuation system put to test in Squamish

Fears that the storm battering the coast might become an actual emergency didn’t deter disaster planners from staging a mock evacuation north of Vancouver on Saturday.

The earthquake and flood simulation — which involved 10 agencies, 75 emergency personnel, and 600 residents — tested out the ePACT communications tool used to relay emergency messages to many people and coordinate disaster responders.

“Nobody was forced to leave their house,” said Christine Moore, CEO of ePACT Network Ltd. in a phone interview. “But they went door to door and gave residents information about what would happen if there were a flood or earthquake.”

Planned long in advance of the storm that battered the coast with 91 km/h winds throughout the weekend, Moore said those participating in the Squamish-area exercise weren’t deterred by inclement weather.

“There was debate on whether the drill was going to turn into a real emergency situation,” Christine Moore said in a phone interview. “But luckily it didn’t!”

The ePACT system can help coordinate “emergency processes” between many organizations, she said — which in Saturday’s case included the RCMP, Red Cross, Whistler, Squamish Nation, the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District, and the District of Squamish.

The mayor of that district said the drill was a success, and demonstrated the importance of coordinating between agencies, and between municipal governments and First Nations.

“Our work to create a single and unified emergency management partnership is fundamental to improving our collective resilience across all our communities through shared planning, processes, training and communications, to name a few,” said Squamish district mayor Patricia Heintzman in a statement. “I congratulate and thank all the agencies coming together for this exercise.”

Moore explained that the ePACT system can be used to not only coordinate response in the event of a major disaster — such as a major earthquake, which is predicted to hit the region at some point, or a catastrophic flood. It’s also a free tool for residents to make sure they’re able to receive messages and to communicate special needs in an emergency.

“I liken it to LinkedIn or Facebook, where you’re building a network and connecting through it,” Moore said. “And families can use it to store critical details, medical issues, and special needs, to build support networks, and to share them with friends and family.”