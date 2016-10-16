Metro Vancouver recovers after series of storms

A series of powerful storms hit southern B.C. this weekend, killing one person and putting almost 300,000 households out of power.

Winds in Metro Vancouver reached a maximum of 91 km/h on Friday, causing several trees in the region to fall. One tree fell on a 15-year old boy in Surrey who later died in hospital.

BC Hydro restored power to more than 250,000 customers in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast by Sunday morning. There were still 3,700 customers without power as of Sunday.

Meterologists had previously said the last storm of the series, which landed Saturday, was going to be the most powerful but many areas were not hit as hard as people anticipated. There are several reasons why that happened, said Environment Canada meteorologist, David Jones.

“We got some pre conditioning from the first storm and then for the [most recent] storm, the path was just slightly west than what we kind of expected so the winds were not quite as high, but significant nonetheless.”

The pre-conditioning meant that trees already had weak limbs stripped by the first storm and crews were able to clean up and restore any fallen power lines before the second storm hit, said Jones. By the time Saturday’s storm hit, the weakest trees had already fallen and couldn’t cause more damage.

There are usually about half a dozen bad storms during the rainy season, according to Jones.