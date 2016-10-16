Sunken tug off B.C. coast remains stable as cleanup continues: Report

VANCOUVER - The clean up of a diesel spill on waters off the coast of British Columbia's Great Bear Rainforest is continuing this weekend despite high winds in the forecast for the region.

A report released Saturday by the federal and provincial governments, local First Nations and the tug company says the sunken tug that has two leaking fuel tanks remains in a stable position.

The report says initial attempts to contain the leaking fuel appear to be effective.

The tug was loaded with 226,875 litres of diesel and only 25,000 litres have been pumped out.

Cleanup crews will be installing a second boom around the site to contain the spill and are going to collect and remove the fuel from the water.

Assessments of the impact of the spill on the shoreline and animals have begun, and the area's Heiltsuk Nation have representatives involved in the process.