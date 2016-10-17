Langley homicide victim was Hells Angels' member: police
Burnaby resident Robert Green, killed Sunday, was believed to be a “well-established” member of motorcycle gang.
Homicide investigators say a man killed in Langley, B.C., was believed to be a “well-established” member of the Hells Angels motorcycle gang.
Cpl. Meghan Foster of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 56-year-old Burnaby resident Robert Green was killed Sunday, but she declined to release his cause of death.
Langley RCMP say officers were called for a report of suspicious circumstances Sunday morning and arrived to find a male who had injuries consistent with foul play.
Foster says police believe the attack was targeted and they are now looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the homicide or heard about it second hand.
She declined to say whether an arrest has been made in the case, but did say that there are no direct links between the death and a shooting in Langley that left a Mission, B.C., man with non-life threatening injuries Sunday night.
