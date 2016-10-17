Vendors flock to new Downtown Eastside street market venue

Looking for a Batman colouring book, a VHS box set of the Godfather trilogy, kids’ Spiderman Hallowe’en costumes, phone chargers, or drill bits?

Look no further than the Downtown Eastside Street Market, a weekly fixture at Pigeon Park for the past decade that grew into a thriving community of low-income vendors.

This weekend, the bazaar officially re-launched at a new location further east — a permanent, enclosed lot at 501 Powell St. near Oppenheimer Park.

“It will take a little while for people to get used to the new location,” said market manager Sarah Blyth in a phone interview. “But it’s going to be great in the winter. Pigeon Park was so rainy to set up and take down.”

The new location and gusty winds of the weekend didn’t deter roughly 80 vendors from plying their wares under the maze of year-round tents in the fenced-in lot, which offers free Wifi, vendor storage containers, and a makeshift coffee shop.

“I love this new spot,” said one vendor, who asked not to be named, as he tried to sell Metro an assortment of packaged beefsteaks in a shopping bag. “I’ll definitely make the trek over here, for sure.”

For Chris Ewart, one of the market’s coordinators, fears the vendors wouldn’t make the trek to the new location offered by the city proved to be without merit.

“Everybody is really happy,” she told Metro as she helped guide one vendor to the shipping container used as a locker. “We have more space now and everybody gets a tent and table.

“It's more protected for people here — there's one entrance and if somebody isn't doing the right thing, they can't come back in.”

For the official opening of the location, organizers handed out more than 600 free donuts.

“They were so popular, we had to keep going out to get more,” she said. “We cleaned out the nearest Tim Horton's!”

Regina Daniels, who’s been involved in the street market from near its beginning a decade ago and the former women’s market coordinator, was on site to help with end-of-day clean up.

“It’s better than the street and feel safer when we take things down because we don’t have to worry about vehicles,” she explained.

For market volunteer and vendor David van der Meulen, the market is an essential part of the neighbourhood.

“Sure, I make a dollar or two here,” he told Metro. “But I like hanging out with these people.