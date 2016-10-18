News / Vancouver

Commercial Drive businesses say no to bike lanes

Small business group collects 5,000 customer signatures to oppose plan to put separated bike lane on the busy shopping street

In advance of community feedback sessions on the future of Commercial Drive, businesses on the historic street are firm on one thing: no bike lane please.

The Commercial Drive Business Society has collected over 5,000 signatures from customers for a petition to oppose the construction of a permanent protected bike lane on the busy arterial street.

A survey found that 7 per cent of customers had come to Commercial Drive by bicycle, compared to 32 per cent who had travelled by car, 37 had arrived on foot and 9 per cent on public transit.

Better options for a bike lane exist on side streets near the Drive, said Nick Pogor, executive director of the Commercial Drive Business Society in a release.

The City of Vancouver will hold an open house on Oct. 20 at the Croatian Cultural Centre from 3 to 7:30 p.m. and another on Oct. 22 at the WISE Hall between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

