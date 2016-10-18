Commercial Drive businesses say no to bike lanes

In advance of community feedback sessions on the future of Commercial Drive, businesses on the historic street are firm on one thing: no bike lane please.

The Commercial Drive Business Society has collected over 5,000 signatures from customers for a petition to oppose the construction of a permanent protected bike lane on the busy arterial street.

A survey found that 7 per cent of customers had come to Commercial Drive by bicycle, compared to 32 per cent who had travelled by car, 37 had arrived on foot and 9 per cent on public transit.

Better options for a bike lane exist on side streets near the Drive, said Nick Pogor, executive director of the Commercial Drive Business Society in a release.