UBC engineer calls on B.C. government to invest more in earthquake warning system

A UBC engineer is calling on the B.C. government to invest more in early detection systems that could save lives if the province is hit with an earthquake.

Almost 800,000 people across the province are participating in Thursday’s Shakeout drill but having enough warning time is critical because it takes people about seven seconds to find cover, say experts.

The government gave Ocean Networks Canada (ONC) $5 million to install sensors on the ocean floor and along the west coast of Vancouver Island but Kent Johansen, with UBC’s Earthquake Engineering Research Facility, says there is a cheaper and better solution.

He has developed sensors the size of a pop can that would only cost about $1,000 each and can be buried under any school to provide a direct warning to students before an earthquake occurs.

The low cost would allow the province to install a dense network quickly – a critical step toward saving lives, said Johansen.

“The thing was nobody was really interested in a big [earthquake] budget here. We don’t have the earthquakes that wake us up from time to time,” he said.

“We decided that we had to do something and get the cost down.”

The sensors in Vancouver can detect earthquakes from far away as Alberta and will give people a 10-second warning for an earthquake 10 kilometres away, said Johansen.

About 60 Catholic schools across B.C. already have the technology, which will send a message of the PA system if it senses an earthquake.

“The Roman Catholic Archdioceses in Vancouver told us we want to keep our kids safe and we don’t care how much it cost,” he said.

But Johansen wants the provincial government to show the same amount of commitment but says the support isn’t there yet – not for his technology.

“They’ve given $5 million dollars to Ocean Network [Canada]. That is supposed to be shared. In our context, it is an enormous amount of money.”

The Minister for Emergency Preparedness says the government is aware there is a lot more work to do and that it will take a collaborative effort to build a comprehensive earthquake warning system.

“[ONC] is just one of a number of systems. We’re going to make sure we look at choosing the right system and including all partners,” Minister Naomi Yamamoto told Metro.