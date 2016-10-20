Fix filthy, broken buildings, SRO tenants tell government

Tenants of several single-room occupancy hotels in the Downtown Eastside are speaking out about the deplorable conditions they live in, and some activists are calling on the city or province to buy the hotels in order to fix the long-running problems.

“We have no security at night or during the day,” said Jack Gates, a resident of the Regent Hotel during an Oct. 20 press conference on Hastings Street.

“I get woken up at all hours of the day and night with people sleeping in the hallway, telling me that they’ve paid rent. Even if they did, they shouldn’t be sleeping in the hallway.”

The Regent and another SRO, the Balmoral Hotel, are the subject of two recently launched class-action lawsuits that allege the City of Vancouver has failed to enforce its own standards of maintenance bylaw to do emergency repairs and bill the building owner.

The Balmoral lawsuit also requests that a property manager be appointed to collect rents and manage the building.

The two buildings are owned by the Sahota family, landlords who have faced numerous legal actions and tenant complaints in response to their failure to maintain properties.

Around two months ago, the long-time managers of the Balmoral and the Regent were fired, a move that resulted in nearly non-existent security, Gates said.

One of those former managers, Sam Dharamapa, said he and his colleague would regularly have to call the city if any important maintenance had to be done.

“We call the city and tell them the room number: number 500, the door won’t lock,” Dharamapa said. “Can you call the Sihotas? That’s the way we take care of the Balmoral and Regent.”

Tenants also say there are problems with showers and sinks not working, elevators being chronically broken, blocked fire escapes, broken doors and locks and rampant pest problems at the two hotels.

Lama Mugabo, a volunteer with the Carnegie Community Action Project, called for the city and province to step in.