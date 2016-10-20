Going after a notorious SRO landlord, one building and lawsuit at a time

“The walls in the common bathrooms and shower have holes. The bathtubs are not functional. The bathroom doors do not lock. Water leaks between floors. There is mould.”

A lawsuit filed Wednesday on behalf of Harold Slaunwhite and other tenants of the Balmoral Hotel, a single room occupancy hotel in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, alleges that despite the building’s chronic disrepair, the City of Vancouver is failing to enforce its own standards of maintenance bylaw.

“The hotels are not fit for human habitation,” said Jason Gratl, the lawyer who filed the lawsuit. “And moreover the tenants are intimidated, they’re afraid to make complaints to the Vancouver Police, they’re afraid to make complaints to city hall.”

None of the allegations has been proven in court and neither the city nor the Sahotas, the owners of the building who are also named as defendants, have yet filed a response. The city declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Gratl said the plan is to file lawsuits against each of the five SROs owned by the Sahotas in the Downtown Eastside. The Sahotas have frequently faced legal action and tenant complaints in response to their failure to maintain properties. In August, Gratl filed a similar lawsuit for tenants of the Regent Hotel.

The legal action is having an effect, according to Gratl: “It would appear that the City of Vancouver has, very recently, in response to the class action commenced for the Regent Hotel, started to enforce its own bylaw,” he said.

“Either city council or city staff has the power to issue an order requiring maintenance to be done in 60 days, failing which the city can step in and do the work themselves.”

The lawsuit claims there are many serious health and safety problems with the building: the elevator is often broken; the water temperature cannot be controlled; beams beneath the ground floor are rotten, causing structural problems; the fire escape is impassable; the building is constantly infested with cockroaches, bedbugs and rats, with “virtually no pest control program” in place.

The Regent Hotel lawsuit marked the first time tenants in B.C. have ever sought an injunction against their landlord to pay for repairs. The Balmoral suit is also seeking an injunction requiring either the City of Vancouver or the Sahotas to carry out the needed repair work, at the Sahotas’ expense.