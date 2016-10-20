VSB’s new official trustee Dianne Turner speaks to reporters for first time

The Vancouver School Board’s newly appointed official trustee says she wants parents to understand that while she is not an elected politician, she does not act for the B.C. government either.

Dianne Turner spoke to reporters Thursday for the first time since Education Minister Mike Bernier replaced Vancouver’s nine elected trustees with the former Delta School Board superintendent.

“I am not a politician. I am, and always have been, an educator,” said Turner, who lives in Vancouver.

She also confirmed there will be no school closure this year.

“I told the minister I was not interested in entertaining a school closure process at this time.”

Although she has had discussions with Bernier, her own priorities are to create a stable environment for staff and to speed up the seismic upgrade process, she said.

At least one of the six senior staff members who went on medical leave will return next week, according to Turner. The rest may be back as early as November.

“Based on preliminary conversations… I am hopeful that most of the senior staff will be back by mid November,” she said.

As for her own tenure, Turner says she is committed to staying in the job for at least one year.

Things will be different while she is in office, including the way in which the board communicates with labour groups and the public, she said. But she wouldn’t specify what those changes would be.

Board meetings will continue to be open to the public and include questions period where parents can speak with her. Her first public board meeting will take place Nov. 7.

The B.C. government fired the former Vancouver School Board trustees Oct. 17.