Woodward’s baritone and pancake ‘Amigo’ remembered

"There's an old adage, if you don't keep at it you're going to lose what you gained." —Dan Grosso, Woodward's resident in a 2015 interview



The first time musician Vanessa Richards met Dan Grosso was in a hallway of the Portland Hotel Society’s supportive housing building in the Woodward’s building in 2010, where he moved from a Downtown Eastside hotel.

She was there to propose a community choir in the building for low-income residents and visitors alike. She met Grosso, a retired long-haul trucker and oil rig cook from Alberta, and asked him if he liked to sing.

“He said, ‘Do I?!’” Richards recalled in a phone interview. “He told me about the barbershop quartet he’d sung in and asked, ‘What can I do to help?’

“We just took off from there.”

Grosso, a fixture of the Woodward’s community and long-time cook for its free, bi-weekly pancake breakfasts, died on Oct. 8 at age 74, of a stroke. Portland Hotel Society staff are planning his memorial service for Nov. 3.

“He took great pride in taking hospitality very seriously,” Richards said. “There was really a kindredness with him because of his deep hospitality and his deep love of music.

“He was like a grandpa to most of us.”

The choir she launched was Woodward's Community Singers, and every week Grosso would help her set up the lounge then head to the East Hastings Street entrance to welcome singers.

He missed only a handful of sessions in six years, Richards said.

“He was always so sincere in welcoming people,” Richards said. “Our choir started the moment you saw Dan at the door.

“He was very steady. We could count on him like a rock.”

Richards said that Grosso was among the "last of the long-ago Downtown Eastside residents," from an era when the neighbourhood was a bastion of loggers, truckers and longshorement.

"That was Dan’s generation. That was how he came to the Downtown Eastside — as a working man."

Grosso moved into the Woodward’s development in 2010, from another PHS single-room occupancy building, after his wife died. Staff soon discovered an infection on his foot and he had to have his leg amputated. He moved to another floor with wheelchair-accessible rooms.

One of his new neighbours was Dana Boulton.

“We became friends,” she told Metro. “We used to talk, and I learned he never really had a good turkey dinner, so I made him some and he just devoured it.

“Dan was very boisterous and loud. He only had one leg but he could move like I’ve never seen anyone move in my life … He could be a grumpy old man, but he had a heart of gold — he loved to help people out.”

Perhaps what Grosso was best known for in the Woodward’s building, however, was the Three Amigos pancake breakfast, a bi-weekly program he took over from PHS staff and ran for five years.

He even bootstrapped his own batter-mixing hack: a paint-stirring blade stuck in a power drill.

One of Grosso’s fellow flapjack “amigos” was artist Karen Ward, another Woodward’s floormate. He told her he needed volunteer pancake flipper, she said.

“Dan was a magnetic force,” she said. “Working with him was a pleasure.

“He always looked for solutions, and when he became disabled, he didn’t let that stop him. He comes off like a gruff old man, but he was actually a wonderful and generous guy who, over the years, taught everybody you don’t give up on people.”

A memorial celebration of Grosso’s life is planned for Thursday, Nov. 3 at 4:30 p.m., on the 10th floor of Woodward’s Community Services Residences (131 West Hastings St.).