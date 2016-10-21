Hundreds of weapons turned in so far during B.C. gun amnesty

Two weeks in and police departments throughout British Columbia have already collected hundreds of firearms during October’s gun amnesty month.

The gun amnesty drive allows people to contact local police and dispose of any unwanted registered or unregistered weapons without the fear of prosecution, as long as they have not been used in a criminal offence.

During the first two weeks of the initiative, BC RCMP said more than 480 firearms and replicas have been turned in, ranging from military-style assault rifles to more unique historical items, like a First World War mortar shell originally from France.

People who want to turn in a weapon or ammunition are asked to call their local police department to schedule a disposal ahead of time.

Gun owners are asked not to just show up to a police station unannounced with a firearm.

Gun amnesty in B.C. continues through Oct. 31.