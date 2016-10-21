New York's Airbnb crackdown takes a different approach than Vancouver's

Short-term rental platform Airbnb received another regulatory blow Friday as New York governor Andrew Cuomo today approved a law that would prohibit any advertisement of a rental for less than 30 days.

Those who do not comply could be fined up to $7,500.

Airbnb has strenuously objected against various efforts to tax or limit short term rentals, which have exploded in popularity in cities around the world. Critics say the trend has reduced the number of apartments available to residents at a time when many cities — Vancouver included — are facing skyrocketing rents and very low rental vacancy rates.

New York’s approach, which will apply to the entire state, is markedly different from the one the City of Vancouver proposed earlier this month. Vancouver has proposed to make it legal to do short-term rentals for an unlimited number of days per years, provided it is the principal residence of the person listing the property.

Other cities, like San Francisco, Chicago and London, have put a cap on the number of nights per year a property can be short-term rented. But Vancouver has not decided to cap the number of nights.

“All the cities we’ve learned from…have really struggled to put the cap in place,” said Kaye Krishna, general manager for development services for the City of Vancouver, during an Oct. 5 council meeting.

“They’re all said it’s incredibly difficult to monitor and enforce. They spent an enormous amount of resources to do so, and…they’re not always getting the outcome that they’d hoped for.”

The principal residence limitation will act as a “defacto cap,” Krishna said.

“We believe principal residence is clearer to document and track and prove,” she said.

Vancouver is attempting to allow people to continue to “share” their own home while prohibiting short-term rentals for investment condos, basement suites or laneway houses that could be otherwise rented or occupied.

In Chicago and London, hosts who exceed a 60 or 90 day cap must get a business licence to continue to do short-term rentals.

San Francisco tallied the number of nights it would take a homeowner to make a greater income from short-term rentals than from renting long-term and lowered its cap to just below that number, Krishna said.

Berlin has put in place the strictest regulations to limit Airbnb. That city does not allow any entire-home listings and allows people to rent out no more than 50 per cent of their principal residence.