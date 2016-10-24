Everyday I'm hustlin': Moonlighting helps Vancouverites afford cost of living

Making ends meet in a pricey city like Vancouver means taking on more than one job for many residents. And while that can be fulfilling for some, one expert warns that it is cause for concern.

Nerea Buxton moved to Canada from Spain a year and a half ago. She works full-time as a production assistant at Lush’s Vancouver head office, but wanted to work toward being her own boss — and earn a little extra money too.

So the 33-year-old bought a $1,500 3-D printer, set it up in her apartment, and posted her services on the crowdsourcing 3-D printing website, 3D Hubs. On a good week, she makes about $200 by printing orders for people. But some weeks, she receives no orders at all.

Related stories:

“It’s not enough cash flow, that’s why I’m working at Lush,” Buxton told Metro. “There was a long weekend where I got 12 orders but then on another week, you can have none.”

It’s a model that works for Buxton because 3D Hubs is her supplementary income, not a regular source of money.

That’s the same argument Uber made to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade on Oct. 11. The ridesharing company crowdsources many people who have stable jobs already and only work as Uber drivers to make that little bit of extra money, he said.

“We have hundreds of thousands of people who just do two or three trips a week, or even a month,” said David Plouffe, Uber’s chief advisor.

He argued that in expensive cities like Vancouver or San Francisco, moonlighting for Uber can help people to save up for a trip they always wanted to take, or to better afford gifts during the holiday season.

“We have to understand the wage growth we all wish to have is not going to happen anytime soon,” he noted.

3-D printing also appears to be a sporadic source of income for people. The vast majority of printers on 3D Hubs Vancouver only take a few orders per month, according to company spokesperson Filemon Schoffer.

There are a handful of hubs in Vancouver that print regularly — every other day — and those earn about $1,200 per month, he told Metro.

But the growing numbers of self-employed workers is not something to celebrate, according to one expert.

The number of people in precarious employment, as opposed to full-time employment, has risen dramatically in recent decades, said UBC Sociology associate professor Sylvia Fuller.

Almost a third of employed people in Canada are now in temporary employment, the work and labour scholar pointed out.

“I don’t think the typical profile of someone working multiple jobs is necessarily someone just saving for a vacation,” she told Metro. “I think we need to be worried.”

But for Buxton, 3-D printing is also an entrepreneurial endeavour. She and her husband, Nathan Buxton, have dreams of starting a full-fledged 3-D printing business that can support both of them.

For now, even if the money is not enough to offset Vancouver’s high cost of living, 3-D printing is fulfilling in other ways, Nerea said.

Her favourite creation so far is a globe she made for a professor who teaches visually impaired students.