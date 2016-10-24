Quick and cheap: Vancouver turns to pre-fab to help housing woes

A building technique used to quickly build temporary work camps in northern B.C. and Alberta is coming to the big city.

“We see an immediate need for modular housing to address homelessness and people on very low incomes who can find no place to live in Vancouver right now,” said Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson at a press conference Monday.

“Whether it’s appropriate on some sites for student housing or lower-income housing remains a question. We want to see how it goes initially with people who need it the most and how acceptable it is to residents in the city.”

The city is encouraging the public to tour a model modular home this week on Robson Street by the Vancouver Art Gallery. The 250-square-foot suite is an example of a three-storey, 40-unit building the city plans to build on a vacant lot at Main Street and Terminal Avenue to house people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

The city has awarded the construction contract to Horizon North, a modular home company based in Calgary. The building will cost $3.5 million to build and will be operated by a non-profit housing operator (that operator has not yet been determined). The city says it is looking for other funding partners to help with the cost.

Permanent housing normally takes two to three years to build, said Mukhtar Latif, chief housing officer for the City of Vancouver. But modular buildings, which are manufactured and constructed off-site, then reassembled, can be built in about six months. The components can then be used again for another building.

The city wants to put pre-fabricated housing on 10 other sites that are currently sitting vacant and awaiting redevelopment.

“The idea behind the showcase is to … hear what the public have to say about more modular housing within the community,” Latif said, “whether that’s family housing, laneway housing.”

Modular housing companies are now looking for new opportunities as oil and gas work has dwindled, said Jeff Thomas, vice-president of sales and marketing for Horizon North. The company has two production facilities in B.C. and one in Alberta.