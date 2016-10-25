Several people in Vancouver hospitals after British Airways emergency landing
Twenty-five passengers and crew are being treated for smoke inhalation suffered on San Francisco-London flight.
At least 25 passengers and crew of a British Airways flight have been sent to Vancouver hospitals to be treated for smoke inhalation.
According to reports, a medical emergency was declared on the San Francisco-London flight before it was diverted to Vancouver International Airport on Monday night.
No other details have been released about how the patients were exposed to smoke.
More to come.
