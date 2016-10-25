News / Vancouver

Several people in Vancouver hospitals after British Airways emergency landing

Twenty-five passengers and crew are being treated for smoke inhalation suffered on San Francisco-London flight.

A British Airways plane is seen in a file photo. Twenty-five passengers and crew are being treated for smoke inhalation in Vancouver-area hospitals after a San Francisco-London flight made an emergency landing at YVR.

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

A British Airways plane is seen in a file photo. Twenty-five passengers and crew are being treated for smoke inhalation in Vancouver-area hospitals after a San Francisco-London flight made an emergency landing at YVR.

At least 25 passengers and crew of a British Airways flight have been sent to Vancouver hospitals to be treated for smoke inhalation.

According to reports, a medical emergency was declared on the San Francisco-London flight before it was diverted to Vancouver International Airport on Monday night.

No other details have been released about how the patients were exposed to smoke.

More to come.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers

Vancouver Views

More...