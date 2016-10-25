First federal ship taking shape at Seaspan Vancouver Shipyards

It’s impossible not to think of LEGO when seeing the busy work underway at Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyards on the North Shore.

Brick by brick, the larger-than-life pieces are starting to come together: Literally, when it comes to the British Columbia company’s obligations to build up to 17 vessels for the federal government as part of a $7.3 billion contract under the National Shipbuilding Procurement Strategy, and figuratively for what the rapidly expanding shipyard means for the future of shipbuilding on the West Coast.

The very first vessel under the government megaproject is taking shape on the 44-acre site.

Every one of the 37 individual blocks of the Sir John Franklin, one of three fisheries vessels being built for the Canadian Coast Guard as part of the contract, has been cut, welded, put together, blasted and painted.

It is currently being being outfitted and assembled together by 450 trades men and women with the backing of 365 engineers, designers, planners, managers and administration staff, 38 apprentices and the country’s largest gantry crane.

In the 17 months since construction began, it is finally beginning to look like a seaworthy ship.

“You can see from the side here the profile of a vessel, as opposed to just a piece of LEGO,” said Seaspan vice president Tim Page, harkening back to the colourful toy blocks of many engineers’ and builders’ childhoods. “This vessel is just shy of 50 per cent complete. We’ll put it in the water probably when it’s 85 to 90 per cent complete and then we’ll sail it over to our shipyard in Victoria for final outfitting and for the test and trials phase. There will be a lot of cheers and a lot of excitement that day.”

The shipyards haven’t been lacking excitement of late.

Since being awarded the NSPS non-combat contract Oct. 19, 2011, the Vancouver Shipyards has grown from 100 employees and all but one of the many purpose-specific buildings there are brand new.

The sudden growth has meant competition for the limited parking spots near the North Vancouver manufacturing complex is “cutthroat”, as one employee described it.

The unlucky latecomers are shuttled in from a nearby lot being leased by Seaspan.

A new head office overlooking the Burrard Inlet is under construction.

On site, crews hustle around on bicycles from shop to shop, workers swarm over – and inside – the individual blocks of the Franklin like bees while steel cutters etch out new structural parts for the fishing vessel’s sister ship, which is at an early stage of development, about 12 per cent complete.

Construction on the third fisheries vessel will begin by the end of 2016 and work on a fourth ship, an oceanographic vessel, is well into the planning and design phase.

At the height of the program, which is expected to sustain the shipyard for 15 years, Page said the employee count will more than double once more, up to 1,000 people.

“Every opportunity that I have to come out to the yard, we find something different,” he said. “We find more people working in the yard. We find the first ship under an advance stage of construction. The next phase of construction in place with the second ship and the third of the fisheries vessels will begin construction soon. Every week, every month, there is more happening in the yard and that just builds to the energy.”

Winning the contract four years ago could not have come at a better time.

Seaspan CEO Jonathan Whitworth said shipbuilding on the West Coast, dating back to the late 19th century in the company’s case, was on its “last legs”.

Other than maintaining its own fleet of tugboats and barges and the occasional contracted repair job, Page said shipbuilding was largely dwindling.

The last attempt to spur on the province’s shipbuilding fortunes, with the failed fast ferries of the 90s, didn’t exactly go according to plan.

“I think it was generally recognized that the shipbuilding industry in Canada was struggling. Certainly we were evidence of that on the West Coast,” he said. “So really, the national shipbuilding strategy has provided us with that shot in the arm. By and large, the whole 44 acres has been converted by what had become a moribund shipyard to a world-class facility now recognized in North America as the most modern of its kind.”

With the stimulus comes pressure.

One of the consequences of the decades-long downturn in shipbuilding in British Columbia has been the loss of expertise.

A core of Seaspan shipbuilders from the industry’s heyday have stuck around for now, delaying their hard-earned retirements to train up a new generation.

Three Canadian Coast Guard employees also work full-time out of the Vancouver Shipyards to make sure work is on track and to report back to Ottawa, if necessary.

Page said the company is pleased with progress so far but is picking up new efficiencies with each new breakthrough on the assembly line.

If all goes well, he believes the Lower Mainland will be left with a sustainable shipbuilding industry for decades to come.