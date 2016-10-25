Man killed in double stabbing at Burnaby homeless camp

One man is dead and another injured following a double stabbing Monday night at a Burnaby homeless camp.

Police say there is no apparent connection between the Monday stabbings and the homicide of Kevin Knuff at a nearby homeless camp earlier this month.

According to a statement, Burnaby RCMP were called just after 8 p.m. to the camp near Rumble Street and Griffith Drive. One man was found injured and taken to hospital. A second victim died at the scene.

Police arrested a 53-year-old man at the camp.

“This incident appears to be a targeted attack between individuals known to each other,” said Cpl. Meghan Foster, of the integrated homicide investigation team (IHIT).

“Police are looking to obtain information about the events leading up to this homicide and are asking anyone with information to come forward.”

Police are looking to notify the victim’s family members and are not releasing his name publicly at this time. The injured man was released from hospital after recieving treatment.