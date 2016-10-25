Video: Keep paper coffee cups out of landfills: Binners want refund-deposit program

Linda LePretre collected more than 400 paper coffee cups in just a few downtown blocks, earning her $20 after she dropped them off at the Binners’ Project pop-up depot Monday morning.

Organizers of the third annual Coffee Cup Revolution aim to show governments that setting up a deposit-return program for paper coffee cups would keep them out of landfills and provide another source of income for Vancouver binners, who already collect cans and bottles.

The Binners’ Project pop-up depot collected 48,000 paper coffee cups – the most ever – this year.

“The money helps. I’m not hurting where I have to do this constantly, but I’m doing it because it should be recycled,” said LePretre, who lined up with dozens others at the pop-up depot in Victoria Square.

Most paper coffee cups end up in the landfill but the Binners’ Project will give the 48,000 paper coffee cups it received Monday to Regional Recycling. A small amount of paper coffee cups can be recycled with regular paper, according to the company, but the plastic coating inside coffee cups prevents the item from being recycled en mass.

Advocates hope that by placing monetary value on coffee cups that would otherwise be thrown away, coffee-cup producers will come up with a fully recyclable product.

For some binners, a refund-deposit program for coffee cups is the difference between dinner and a missed meal.

“It would help us majorly. There are more coffee cups than there are bottles,” said Chantal Dumong, a resident at the Dominion Hotel, a SRO in the Downtown Eastside.

Paper cups also have the advantage of being lighter than bottles.

“Some people can’t carry bottles because they are too heavy.”

The Binners’ Project fundraises throughout the year to provide enough money for the Coffee Cup Revolution event, where it gives people five cents for every coffee cup brought in. The organization’s director wants to hold the event more often but can’t because of insufficient funds.

“The refund for the cups, the 5 cents for each cup is money we raised in advance through donations and partner organizations. We wish to do it more but we can’t because we are so understaffed,” said Anna Godefroy.

She has raised the idea of setting up a refund-deposit program for paper cups, similar to the one for beverage cans and bottles, with the City of Vancouver.

“The idea is to show if we extended this program to coffee cups, or cigarette butts, for instance, you would have less waste and people could also buy something to eat to survive,” she said.

Some city staff members attended Monday’s event, including the general manager of engineering services and director of waste management.

Godefroy also hopes the annual event shows policymakers that binning can be an important step toward a regular job for many people.

“Binners are marginalized people. They have a lot of health issues, addiction issues.